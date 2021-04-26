Brokerages Expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. U.S. Well Services posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

USWS traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,944. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. U.S. Well Services has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 251,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77,020 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth $65,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: LIBOR

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.