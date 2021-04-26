Brokerages Set Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Target Price at $7.50

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

