Brokerages Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Target Price at $67.00

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

CCS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCS traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.79. 403,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,460. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

