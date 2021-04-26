Brokerages Set DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) PT at $19.04

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.04.

DCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 783,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 368.0% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,769,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCP traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,717. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

