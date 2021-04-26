Brokerages Set Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target at $99.14

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,993. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.26.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

