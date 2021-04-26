Brokerages Set Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) PT at $5.00

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 1,891.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 17,436 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFGP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,649. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

