Brokerages Set National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target at $47.63

Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.63.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. National Vision has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,258.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Vision by 25.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth $237,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 16.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in National Vision by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,036,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 110,003 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

