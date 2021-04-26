Brokerages Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT at $118.83

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.83.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMCL stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $139.96. The company had a trading volume of 218,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,281. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.