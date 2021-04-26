Brokerages Set Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Target Price at $23.67

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,841. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

