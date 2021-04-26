Brokerages Set Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target at $71.42

Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $3.29 on Friday, reaching $92.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,208. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $89.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $2,660,255.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after buying an additional 390,230 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.