Brokerages Set Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) PT at $32.75

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.41.

SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000.

SHC traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.21. 1,142,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,072. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

