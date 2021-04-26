Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chart Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chart Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.94. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $152.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $166.14. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,174,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 325,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 183,758 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Chart Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

