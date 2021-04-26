Brokers Issue Forecasts for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

Shares of SWN opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,860,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

