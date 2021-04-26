Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Terry L. Blaker

Terry L. Blaker trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Terry L. Blaker’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BRO opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $50.62.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

