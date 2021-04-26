BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

Get BRP alerts:

NASDAQ DOOO traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $93.88.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BRP by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.