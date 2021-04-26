Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys 241 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE MMS traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $93.27. 6,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $78.25. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

