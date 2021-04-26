Bruderman Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,823 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 38,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 33,505 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 479,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 74,584 shares during the period. Finally, Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,292,000.

Shares of BSCO remained flat at $$22.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,997. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $22.42.

