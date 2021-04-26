Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 81,948 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 47,306 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 97,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 62,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118,813 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.45. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

