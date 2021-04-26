Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.54. 23,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,702. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.19.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

