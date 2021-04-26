Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,157 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 434,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,930. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.74.

