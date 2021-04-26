Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,191 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 100,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $44.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $880.51 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMTC shares. Stephens cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

