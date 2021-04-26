BSCView (BSCV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $182,884.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BSCView has traded down 15% against the US dollar. BSCView has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $182,884.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00272588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.01023634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00687903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,571.46 or 1.00132276 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.