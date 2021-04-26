BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $29.87 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $43.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $106,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,297.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after acquiring an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,428,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.