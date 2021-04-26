Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.81. 21,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,637. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.