Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 28th

Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are set to reverse split on Wednesday, April 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

Byrna Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,084. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 209.22% and a negative return on equity of 233.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BYRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bradley Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.