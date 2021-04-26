Byrna Technologies Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 28th (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,084. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 209.22% and a negative return on equity of 233.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bradley Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

