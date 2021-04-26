Bytom (BTM) Hits Market Cap of $251.08 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $251.08 million and approximately $73.82 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytom has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $242.42 or 0.00454075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,672,808,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,425,523,469 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

