Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:CADE opened at $22.08 on Monday. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 465,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

