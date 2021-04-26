Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Cal-Maine Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

CALM opened at $39.05 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $46.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

