Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Calavo Growers worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

In related news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $187,290.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $79.79 on Monday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -102.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

