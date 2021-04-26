Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMBM. Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.35. 779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,304. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $1,861,666.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

