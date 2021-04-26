Cambridge Advisors Inc. Acquires 9,113 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 112.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $145,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $296,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $58.87. 1,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.68. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.30.

