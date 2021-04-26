Cambridge Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January makes up 0.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Shares of NJAN traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $34.46 and a twelve month high of $39.88.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.