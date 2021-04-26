Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.75. 8,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,733. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.51.

