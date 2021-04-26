Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.88. 84,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,565. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $144.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

