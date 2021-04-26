Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $13.36

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $13.89. Canaan shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 30,416 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 4.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at $5,159,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at $5,782,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.