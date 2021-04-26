Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.74

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.74 and last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 4837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,446,000 after acquiring an additional 96,316 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Canon by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 108,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canon by 75.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canon Company Profile (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

