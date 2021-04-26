Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

CCBG stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $433.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 39.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

