Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CS shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

CS traded up C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.42. 2,953,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,229. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$5.54.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$252,360.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,250.15. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,794,000. Over the last three months, insiders sold 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

