Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.35 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capstone Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.52.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$5.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 132.37. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$260,689.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,794,000. Insiders have sold a total of 641,183 shares of company stock worth $2,771,706 in the last three months.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

