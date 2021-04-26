CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $23.78 Average PT from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 483,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,914. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 77.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,573,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,729,000 after buying an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,006,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,813,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 375,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

