Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $205.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carlisle Companies traded as high as $191.96 and last traded at $191.08, with a volume of 499735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.48.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $12,774,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.43 and its 200-day moving average is $150.22.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

