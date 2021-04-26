Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) PT Raised to $46.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

CSV opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $682.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, VP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

