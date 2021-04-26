Carry (CRE) Price Reaches $0.0194 on Top Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. Carry has a market cap of $153.16 million and $5.12 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00053758 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015821 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,906,832,783 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

