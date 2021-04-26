Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARS shares. Benchmark upgraded Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,347,000 after acquiring an additional 187,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 166,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARS opened at $13.31 on Monday. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $897.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

