Celeum (CLX) Price Up 2,573.5% Over Last Week

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 2,429.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last seven days, Celeum has traded up 2,573.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Celeum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Celeum has a total market cap of $99,796.04 and approximately $3.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celeum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00061152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.62 or 0.00279980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.39 or 0.01008200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.12 or 0.00728879 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00025602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,726.16 or 0.99866913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celeum Coin Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. The official website for Celeum is celeum.tk. Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum.

Celeum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.