Celo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85.04 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, Celo has traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.75 or 0.00010694 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $1.18 billion and $85.04 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00283443 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.63 or 0.00733637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00987719 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00025185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,590.47 or 0.99626769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Celo

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

