Centaur Price Down 2.8% This Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $13.89 million and $1.99 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00064386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00020123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.16 or 0.00742400 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00094723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.44 or 0.07416274 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

