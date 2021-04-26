Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at $141,898,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cerner by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 731,586 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CERN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $75.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

