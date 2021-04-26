ChainX (PCX) Price Reaches $9.47 on Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.47 or 0.00018133 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $73.11 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.21 or 0.00266666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.11 or 0.01036560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.39 or 0.00657792 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00023405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,371.87 or 1.00323948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

